Family believes Vietnamese suspect in North Korean leader's brother's death was duped

This handout picture released by the Royal Malaysian Police in Kuala Lumpur on February 19, 2017 shows suspect Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam, detained in connection to the February 13 assassination of Kim Jong-Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. NGHIA BINH, Vietnam - The family of a Vietnamese woman identified as a suspect in the death of the half brother of North Korea's ruler confirmed Tuesday that she is their relative, but said they believe she didn't knowingly participate in the killing.

