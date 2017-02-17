Family believes Vietnamese suspect in...

Family believes Vietnamese suspect in North Korean leader's brother's death was duped

1 hr ago Read more: National Post

The family of a Vietnamese woman identified as a suspect in the death of the half brother of North Korea's ruler confirmed Tuesday that she is their relative, but said they believe she didn't knowingly participate in the killing. Doan Thi Huong is thought to be one of two women seen approaching Kim Jong Nam on Feb. 13 at a Malaysian airport.

Chicago, IL

