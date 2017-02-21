Family believes Vietnamese suspect in Kim's death was duped

Doan Van Thanh, the father of a Vietnamese woman arrested in the death of Kim Jong Nam in Malaysia, looks at an image of his daughter, during an interview at his home in Nghia Binh village in northern province of Nam Dinh, Vietnam, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. The family of Doan Thi Huong arrested in the death of the half brother of North Korea's ruler, confirmed she is their relative, but believes she didn't knowingly participate in the killing.

