Eyes on Kansai for EEC inspiration
Cranes work at Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri, one of three provinces in the EEC development project. APICHART JINAKUL Japan's Kansai national strategic special zone has come under the spotlight after the cabinet last Tuesday acknowledged a proposal by the National Economic and Social Development Board to apply Japan's special economic zone as a role model in developing the ambitious Eastern Economic Corridor .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC