European Securities and Markets Authority Requests a Review of its...

The European Securities and Markets Authority published an open letter to the European Commission asking it to consider several issues relating to its supervisory and sanctioning powers under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation and emphasizing similar aspects relating to Credit Rating Agencies. The letter follows the Commission's Report, published on November 23, 2016, assessing the issues arising from the implementation of the requirements of EMIR in which the Commission proposed a legislative review of EMIR in 2017.

