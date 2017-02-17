EU-VN treaty new focus after Trump's ...

EU-VN treaty new focus after Trump's pull-out from TPP

Read more: The Nation

VIETNAM'S free-trade agreement with Europe offers the chance to link 500 million Europeans with more than 500 million Asean citizens. Vietnam's hopes for an FTA-driven economic rise within Asean must now rely on the only trade pact seen as realistically achievable, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement , experts said at a conference held on Thursday in Ho Chi Minh City.

