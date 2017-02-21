Christian Sloan: Family no closer to finding truth about backpacker's death
The family of Deal backpacker Christian Sloan are still waiting for his inquest to he held a year after his death. Christian, 24, of Walmer Way, was one of three British people who died in an incident at the Dantala waterfall in the Lam Dong province of Vietnam on February 26 last year.
