Chinese-made train car hoisted for Vietnam's first urban railway

21 min ago Read more: People's Daily Online

First carriage of the train used for Vietnam's first urban railway Cat Linh-Ha Dong Line was hoisted in Vietnam's capital Hanoi at the dawn on Tuesday. The 13-km Cat Linh-Ha dong Line is constructed by the 6th bureau of China Railway Engineering Corporation .

Chicago, IL

