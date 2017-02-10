Cassadee Pope Engaged To Rian Dawson: 'The Voice' Winner's Getting Married

Congratulations are in order! Cassadee Pope is officially engaged to her drummer beau Rian Dawson, making the heartwarming announcement on Feb. 10. 'The Voice' winner even showed off her gorgeous diamond sparkler! See the pic and get the scoop! Love is in the air! Country singer and Voice winner Cassadee Pope , 27, is officially getting married to her boyfriend of seven years, Rian Dawson ! She took to social media with an adorable announcement on Feb. 10, reading, "We're engaged," alongside several heart emojis. In the pic, Cassadee and Rian passionately kiss, while she flashes her gorgeous diamond ring! Her beau, 29, who is the drummer for rock band All Time Low , later gushed over his bride-to-be.

