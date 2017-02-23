Captain Bob Fore Pens Cajun Flight

Captain Bob Fore Pens Cajun Flight

Capt. Bob Fore, Ret., a retired United States Marine Corps fighter pilot, has completed his new book "Cajun Flight": a power-packed novel that follows a group of handpicked elite Marine Corps aviators to deliver the ultra-sophisticated weaponry of the F-4 Phantom II to the front door of Ho Chi Minh himself. "The credibility of the Johnson Administration decayed into chaos as a result of the Tet Offensive," Capt.

