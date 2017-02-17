Blog: 'I wanted to stay and fight for my beliefs' says...

Blog: 'I wanted to stay and fight for...

Vietnamese journalist and religious activist Dang Xuan Dieu was granted early release January 12 from a 13-year prison sentence on anti-state charges filed over his critical reporting. As with recent early releases of other jailed Vietnamese journalists, Dieu was forced to immediately board a plane and go into exile as a condition for his freedom.

