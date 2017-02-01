'Big Ears Three' and the Battle of Bien Hoa
A 19-year-old sentry assigned to a listening post at a U.S. air base gets caught in the crossfire during a Viet Cong attack. On January 29, 1968, the night sky above the sprawling Bien Hoa Air Base, where I was on sentry patrol, appeared to be on fire.
Comments
Discussions
