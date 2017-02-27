Ask Away: When visiting Vietnam, choo...

Ask Away: When visiting Vietnam, choose your location wisely

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

We want to go to Vietnam around July but have been told it's silly to go in the monsoon season. What's the temperature like in the various areas that time of year and how wet does it get? Is it really a bad idea? M Having been to 'Nam with Contiki for the first time last May, I found the weather to be very different depending on where you went in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,596 • Total comments across all topics: 279,206,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC