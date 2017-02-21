Altman: Bay Pines has top VA volunteer, a Marine and Agent Orange victim

Former Marine Dave Miller of Largo, shown here with his service dog Baby Cakes, spends several days each week helping veterans navigate the VA at the Bay Pines health center. [Courtesy of Dave Miller] He's the short, wiry, former Marine sergeant from Largo walking with canes or seated in a wheelchair because of the cancer he contracted as a result of exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.