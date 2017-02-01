A project of honor: HUSD students pro...

A project of honor: HUSD students profile Vietnam vet in new documentary

2 hrs ago

The U.S. Air Force veteran and former prisoner of war enjoyed a front-row seat Tuesday to the premiere of “The Tony Marshall Project,” a 35-minute documentary produced, written, edited and directed by students of Shadow Ridge School and Sultana High School. Donning his Air Force uniform, Lieutenant Colonel Marshall, 70, laughed admiringly during a scene in which students recreated an interrogation of the man while he was interned at Hoa Lo prison, better known to American POWs as the Hanoi Hilton.

Chicago, IL

