A project of honor: HUSD students profile Vietnam vet in new documentary

The U.S. Air Force veteran and former prisoner of war enjoyed a front-row seat Tuesday to the premiere of “The Tony Marshall Project,” a 35-minute documentary produced, written, edited and directed by students of Shadow Ridge School and Sultana High School. Donning his Air Force uniform, Lieutenant Colonel Marshall, 70, laughed admiringly during a scene in which students recreated an interrogation of the man while he was interned at Hoa Lo prison, better known to American POWs as the Hanoi Hilton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.