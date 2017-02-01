A project of honor: HUSD students profile Vietnam vet in new documentary
The U.S. Air Force veteran and former prisoner of war enjoyed a front-row seat Tuesday to the premiere of “The Tony Marshall Project,” a 35-minute documentary produced, written, edited and directed by students of Shadow Ridge School and Sultana High School. Donning his Air Force uniform, Lieutenant Colonel Marshall, 70, laughed admiringly during a scene in which students recreated an interrogation of the man while he was interned at Hoa Lo prison, better known to American POWs as the Hanoi Hilton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan 14
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC