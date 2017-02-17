66 Liver Transplants Performed At Vie...

66 Liver Transplants Performed At Vietamese Hospitals

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

HO CHI MINH CITY, Feb 21 -- Sixty-six liver transplants have so far been performed across the country, with 34 donors being alive and 32 brain dead, Vietnam news agency reported, citing the Vietnam Society of Organ Transplantation. The oldest to undergo a transplant was 74 and the youngest was only seven months old, Prof Pham Gia Khanh, Chairman of the society, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,539 • Total comments across all topics: 279,034,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC