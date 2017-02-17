66 Liver Transplants Performed At Vietamese Hospitals
HO CHI MINH CITY, Feb 21 -- Sixty-six liver transplants have so far been performed across the country, with 34 donors being alive and 32 brain dead, Vietnam news agency reported, citing the Vietnam Society of Organ Transplantation. The oldest to undergo a transplant was 74 and the youngest was only seven months old, Prof Pham Gia Khanh, Chairman of the society, said.
