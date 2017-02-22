6 bird flu outbreaks reported in Vietnam
Vietnam has reported six bird flu outbreaks in five provinces nationwide in the past 21 days, said Pham Van Dong, chief of Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development's Department of Animal Health on Wednesday. Specifically, two A/H5N1 avian bird flu outbreaks are reported in northern Nam Dinh province, one A/H5N6 in central Quang Ngai province, while southern Dong Nai, Soc Trang and Bac Lieu reported one A/H5N1 outbreak in each province.
Read more at Xinhuanet.
