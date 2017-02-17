44th Meeting Of APEC Intellectual Pro...

44th Meeting Of APEC Intellectual Property Rights Experts Group Opens In Vietnam

The 44th meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Intellectual Property Rights Experts Group opened Saturday in Vietnam's south central coastal Khanh Hoa province's Nha Trang City, among the first activities to kick off APEC 2017 first Senior Officials' Meeting and related meetings , China's Xinhua news agency reported. The IPEG 44 was hosted by the National Organization of Intellectual Property of Vietnam, drawing participation of over 100 representatives from 21 APEC member economies, reported Vietnam's state-run news agency VNA.

