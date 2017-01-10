Zika may get pandemic in Vietnam in 2...

Zika may get pandemic in Vietnam in 2017: health official

The Zika virus may get pandemic in Vietnam in 2017 as the country has source of infection and vectors that are mosquitoes causing dengue fever, said Tran Dac Phu, head of Vietnam's Ministry of Health's General Department of Preventive Medicine on Tuesday. The country has detected Zika infections in several localities.

