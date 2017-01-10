Zika may get pandemic in Vietnam in 2017: health official
The Zika virus may get pandemic in Vietnam in 2017 as the country has source of infection and vectors that are mosquitoes causing dengue fever, said Tran Dac Phu, head of Vietnam's Ministry of Health's General Department of Preventive Medicine on Tuesday. The country has detected Zika infections in several localities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
|Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16)
|May '16
|Cat74
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC