World's Most Beautiful Vietnam's Bay Lang Co Looks To Better Serve Visitors

HUE, Jan 3 -- Lang Co, voted as one of the world's most beautiful bays by the Worldbays Club in May 2009, has become a tourist attraction in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, Vietnam news agency reported. Endowed with over 10km long beach with white sand and pure sea water, Lang Co lies on the route "Central Heritage Road" with four famous world heritage sites, including Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Quang Binh province, the ancient imperial city of Hue, Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.