Work continues on southern Illinois prisoner facility

Work continues to transform a former youth detention center in southern Illinois into a facility for prisoners about to re-enter the community. The Southern Illinoisan reports there is no firm timeline on when the former Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro will reopen as the Life Skills and Re-entry Center.

Chicago, IL

