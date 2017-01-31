Work continues on southern Illinois p...

Work continues on southern Illinois prisoner facility

14 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Work continues to transform a former youth detention center in southern Illinois into a facility for prisoners about to re-enter the community. There is no firm timeline on when the former Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro will reopen as the Life Skills and Re-entry Center, The Southern Illinoisan reports.

Chicago, IL

