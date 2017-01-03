White House Video Includes Vietnamese Rapper's Exchange With Obama

Vietnamese rapper Suboi raps as U.S. President Barack Obama listens at a town-hall-style event for the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative at the GEM Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, May 25, 2016. As President Barack Obama prepares to leave office, the White House has released a video compilation of some of the most memorable moments in his presidency, including a meeting with Vietnam's "Queen of Hip-Hop," Suboi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.