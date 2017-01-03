White House Video Includes Vietnamese Rapper's Exchange With Obama
Vietnamese rapper Suboi raps as U.S. President Barack Obama listens at a town-hall-style event for the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative at the GEM Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, May 25, 2016. As President Barack Obama prepares to leave office, the White House has released a video compilation of some of the most memorable moments in his presidency, including a meeting with Vietnam's "Queen of Hip-Hop," Suboi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
|Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16)
|May '16
|Cat74
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC