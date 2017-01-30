Walgreens slashes offer for Rite Aid,...

Walgreens slashes offer for Rite Aid, pushes back deadline

Walgreens substantially lowered its offering price for drugstore rival Rite Aid and, facing resistance from U.S. regulators, raised the number of stores it would be willing to unload to ease monopoly concerns. The companies initially expected to sell no more than 500 stores, but that was pushed to 1,200 under the new terms announced Monday.

