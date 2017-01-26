Walgreens CEO: Company in 'active discussions' to get approval for Rite Aid deal

With the deadline for the deal set to expire Friday, Jan. 27, Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Stefano Pessina told shareholders attending the Walgreens Boots Alliance annual meeting Thursday morning that the board of directors for both Walgreens and Rite Aid were in "active" discussions toward getting the deal approved even as the Federal Trade Commission continues to deliberate over the proposed retail pharmacy merger. The news bolstered stocks of all three public companies tied to the deal, including Rite Aid, Fred's and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.