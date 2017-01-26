Walgreens CEO: Company in 'active dis...

Walgreens CEO: Company in 'active discussions' to get approval for Rite Aid deal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Chain Store Age

With the deadline for the deal set to expire Friday, Jan. 27, Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Stefano Pessina told shareholders attending the Walgreens Boots Alliance annual meeting Thursday morning that the board of directors for both Walgreens and Rite Aid were in "active" discussions toward getting the deal approved even as the Federal Trade Commission continues to deliberate over the proposed retail pharmacy merger. The news bolstered stocks of all three public companies tied to the deal, including Rite Aid, Fred's and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan 14 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 278,310,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC