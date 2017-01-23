Vietnam's Tra Fish Exports Could Be Hurt By False News

HO CHI MINH CITY, Jan 24 -- Incorrect news broadcast by overseas media can hurt exports of tra fish this year, Vietnam News Agency reported the Vietnam Association of Seafood Producers and Exporters as saying. Three weeks ago, Spanish commercial television channel Cuatro broadcast incorrect and defamatory information on tra fish bred in the Cuu Long River, said VASEP General Secretary Truong Dinh Hoe.

