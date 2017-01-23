Vietnam's Tra Fish Exports Could Be H...

Vietnam's Tra Fish Exports Could Be Hurt By False News

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

HO CHI MINH CITY, Jan 24 -- Incorrect news broadcast by overseas media can hurt exports of tra fish this year, Vietnam News Agency reported the Vietnam Association of Seafood Producers and Exporters as saying. Three weeks ago, Spanish commercial television channel Cuatro broadcast incorrect and defamatory information on tra fish bred in the Cuu Long River, said VASEP General Secretary Truong Dinh Hoe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan 14 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,450 • Total comments across all topics: 278,196,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC