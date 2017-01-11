Vietnam's Biggest Fund Sees Stock Ben...

Vietnam's Biggest Fund Sees Stock Benchmark Rising 17% in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Vietnam's stock benchmark will rise as much as 17 percent this year as an expanding economy and the sale of stakes in state-owned businesses lure investors, the nation's largest fund manager said. That would follow a 15 percent climb in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
News Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16) May '16 Cat74 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,761 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC