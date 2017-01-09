Vietnamese province declares Zika outbreak
From December 2016 to early January 2017, four cases of Zika infections were spotted in Vinh Thanh commune, Nhon Trach district, the Dong Nai Health Department said, noting that besides the four patients in the commune, the province has registered two other cases in other communes. Relevant agencies in the city and other localities hit by Zika outbreaks have been urging residents to kill mosquitoes and their larvae, use mosquito nets when sleeping, and minimize travel to affected areas.
