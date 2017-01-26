Vietnam punishes four officials over Formosa environmental disaster

Vietnam said on Thursday it would punish four officials over one of its worst environmental disasters, caused by a unit of Taiwan conglomerate Formosa Plastics, in the first action against government officials ten months after the accident. Formosa Ha Tinh Steel, which runs an $11-billion steel plant, polluted more than 200 km of coastline in April, killing more than 100 tonnes of fish and devastating the environment, jobs and economies of four provinces.

