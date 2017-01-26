Vietnam punishes four officials over ...

Vietnam punishes four officials over Formosa environmental disaster

Vietnam said on Thursday it would punish four officials over one of its worst environmental disasters, caused by a unit of Taiwan conglomerate Formosa Plastics, in the first action against government officials ten months after the accident. Formosa Ha Tinh Steel, which runs an $11-billion steel plant, polluted more than 200 km of coastline in April, killing more than 100 tonnes of fish and devastating the environment, jobs and economies of four provinces.

