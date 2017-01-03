Vietnam medics remove scissors after ...

Vietnam medics remove scissors after 18 years

Vietnamese doctors have removed a pair of scissors left lodged in a man's abdomen for 18 years, it's reported. Specialist surgeons flew from Hanoi to assist at the operation in Thai Nguyen Province in the north of the country.

Chicago, IL

