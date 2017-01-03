Vietnam-India Culture Week Opens In Ho Chi Minh City
HO CHI MINH CITY, Jan 7 -- The Vietnam-India Culture Week opened here Saturday as a start to Vietnam-India 45th anniversary celebration of diplomatic ties and 10 years of bilateral strategic partnership. The week-long event include various activities as well as photo exhibition highlighting the friendship between the two countries, an exhibition introducing the nation and people of India, a Yoga day, a fashion show, an Indian film festival, and a food exhibition, Vietnam News Agency reported.
