Vietnam-India Culture Week Opens In Ho Chi Minh City

HO CHI MINH CITY, Jan 7 -- The Vietnam-India Culture Week opened here Saturday as a start to Vietnam-India 45th anniversary celebration of diplomatic ties and 10 years of bilateral strategic partnership. The week-long event include various activities as well as photo exhibition highlighting the friendship between the two countries, an exhibition introducing the nation and people of India, a Yoga day, a fashion show, an Indian film festival, and a food exhibition, Vietnam News Agency reported.

