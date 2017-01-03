Vietnam-India Culture Week Opens In H...

Vietnam-India Culture Week Opens In Ho Chi Minh City

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

HO CHI MINH CITY, Jan 7 -- The Vietnam-India Culture Week opened here Saturday as a start to Vietnam-India 45th anniversary celebration of diplomatic ties and 10 years of bilateral strategic partnership. The week-long event include various activities as well as photo exhibition highlighting the friendship between the two countries, an exhibition introducing the nation and people of India, a Yoga day, a fashion show, an Indian film festival, and a food exhibition, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
News Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16) May '16 Cat74 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,120 • Total comments across all topics: 277,683,851

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC