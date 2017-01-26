Vietnam 16 mins ago 6:59 a.m.Dispatches from Vietnam: The group lands in South Korea
The heads up display shows we're making good time aboard a double decker Korean Air 747. Once we drop into Seoul, South Korea, the upcoming leg to Ho Chi Minh will feel more like a short commute to the office even though it is another 5.5 hours in the air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan 14
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC