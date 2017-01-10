VietJet to Go Public and Projects 30 Percent Profit Increase
The International Air Transport Association forecasts that Vietnam will be among the world's fastest-growing aviation markets in the next couple of years and VietJet, the country's lone private carrier, hopes to cash in on the surge. VietJet is bullish about its own prospects, which is hardly surprising.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Skift.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
|Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16)
|May '16
|Cat74
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC