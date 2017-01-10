VietJet to Go Public and Projects 30 ...

VietJet to Go Public and Projects 30 Percent Profit Increase

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Skift

The International Air Transport Association forecasts that Vietnam will be among the world's fastest-growing aviation markets in the next couple of years and VietJet, the country's lone private carrier, hopes to cash in on the surge. VietJet is bullish about its own prospects, which is hardly surprising.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Skift.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
News Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16) May '16 Cat74 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,499 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC