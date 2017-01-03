VietJet CEO says net profit to climb ...

VietJet CEO says net profit to climb 30 pct in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 10 Private Vietnamese airline VietJet expects net profit to climb 30 percent in 2017, after its bottomline almost doubled over the past 12 months, founder and CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said in an interview on Tuesday. Thao said the budget airline's pre-tax profit rose 91.6 percent year-on-year in 2016 to 2.3 trillion dong .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
News Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16) May '16 Cat74 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,622 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,605

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC