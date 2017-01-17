Veterans star in Tet Parade
Freshman Anna Pham, 14, waves flags with other Oxford Academy students while marching in the annual Tet Parade in Westminster in 2016. Steven Tran came dressed in traditional Vietnamese clothes while marching with Hung Su Viet during the annual Tet Parade in Westminster in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan 14
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC