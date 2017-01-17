VASEP Believes In Us$7.4 Billion Of Aquatic Exports This Year
Aquatic exports are likely to increase five per cent from last year to US$7.4 billion in 2017, despite difficulties in overseas markets and fiercer competition, Vietnam news agency reported the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers as saying. It forecasts growth in shipments to the US, European Union and Japan, the three biggest markets.
