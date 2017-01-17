VA leaving navy veterans adrift in se...

VA leaving navy veterans adrift in sea of Agent Orange

The Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2017 , a bill to restore the presumption of Agent Orange exposure to those veterans who served in the bays, harbors and territorial seas of Vietnam, was introduced on Jan. 5. It was introduced by Rep. David Valadao and co-sponsored by Rep Tim Walz, D- , Elise Stefanik , Joseph Courtney , Joe Lobiondo and Dennis Ross, It picked up over 100 additional co-sponsors in less than a week. HR 299 would correct a Veteran's Affairs policy decision implemented in 2002, that unilaterally striped these veterans of the presumption of exposure granted by the Agent Orange Act of 1991 .

