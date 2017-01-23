Happy Vietnamese New Year! Welcoming Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An: A new name, new features and new attitude Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An, Vietnam is heralding the lunar new year with an extra sense of excitement and optimism. Having officially joined the Four Seasons family just weeks ago, the renowned beachfront resort is taking inspiration from the Rooster, showing off an array of fabulous new features and Four Seasons experiences.

