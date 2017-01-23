President Donald Trump signed a memorandum today removing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership , a multinational deal signed by President Barack Obama that sought to create a "free-trade zone" with Vietnam while also expressly legitimizing state ownership of businesses. The TPP, which the Obama Administration signed on Feb. 4, 2016, could have been approved by a simple majority vote in both houses of Congress, acting under so-called "fast-track" authority that passed the Republican-controlled House and Senate in 2016.

