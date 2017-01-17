The Vietnam Tet Offensive, 1968
Sam Pyle is now well known around Carroll County as a very active member of several historical and veterans organizations through his participation in re-enactments and community work. From May 24, 1967, to May 28, 1968, Sam was an active member of the 632nd Security Police Squadron, 7th Air Force at Binh Thuy Air Base, Vietnam.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan 14
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
