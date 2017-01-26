The magic for girl with polio is in h...

The magic for girl with polio is in her heart, not her disabilities

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

Keira Cromwell, 10, and her grandmother, Monica Cromwell, center, and mother, Heather Cromwell. Keira lives with the after-effects of polio, but she has compiled an impressive list of accomplishments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan 14 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,164 • Total comments across all topics: 278,295,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC