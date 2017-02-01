The Aedes aegypti has been seen as th...

The Aedes aegypti has been seen as the main spreader of Zika and is widespread in Vietnam. Photo: AP

One year ago today, the World Health Organization declared the mosquito-borne virus known as Zika an international public health emergency. Zika is no longer classified as a crisis, according to a WHO statement in November, but despite the best efforts of health officials, the number of global infections continues to rise.

Chicago, IL

