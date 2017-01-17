Tanveer Sait walks with traffic cops for Road Safety
Caption: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait, accompanied by DCPs and ACPs, taking part in the walkathon organised by City Traffic Police as part of 28th National Road Safety Week's valedictory in city this morning. Mysuru, Jan. 19- As part of the valedictory of the 28th National Road Safety Week, the Mysuru City Traffic Police had organised a walkathon this morning from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.
