Taiwan protests after Vietnam deports...

Taiwan protests after Vietnam deports fraud suspects to China

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Taiwan on Tuesday strongly objected to the deportation of four Taiwanese nationals suspected of telecommunications fraud from Vietnam to mainland China, saying the move was carried out under pressure from Beijing. The latest deportation followed a series of similar cases this year where Taiwanese nationals in Kenya, Malaysia, Armenia and Cambodia have been arrested for alleged involvement in cross-border telecom scam groups and sent to the mainland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
News Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16) May '16 Cat74 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,900 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,177

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC