Taichung-Ho Chi Minh flights launch this month

Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet Air will launch a new route later this month, linking Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam with Taichung in Taiwan, as the central Taiwan city seeks to promote itself as an operations base for low-cost carriers. The new route will be officially launched on Jan. 15, with four flights a week - Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday - and a flying time of more than three hours between the two cities, according to the airline.

