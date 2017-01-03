Surgical scissors removed from man's ...

Surgical scissors removed from man's body after 18 years

A Vietnamese man experiencing pain in his abdomen underwent surgery to remove a pair of surgical scissors apparently left inside his body 18 years ago. Ma Van Nhat, 54, underwent surgery Saturday at a hospital in Thai Nguyen Province after specialists from Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi were summoned to assist with the procedure.

