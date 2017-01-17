Sunken treasure from the "Hoi An Hoar...

Sunken treasure from the "Hoi An Hoard" goes up for bid at Turner Auctions + Appraisals

Turner Auctions + Appraisals will present an online sale on February 12 from the renowned 'Hoi An Hoard' - historic treasures of 15th- and 16th-century Vietnamese ceramics that were recovered from a trading ship that sank over 500 years ago in a typhoon in the Dragon Sea. Excavated from the deep with extreme difficulty under death-defying conditions in the late 1990s, the shipwreck's collection of porcelain artifacts is considered by many experts to be the most significant find in Vietnamese art.

