Sunken treasure from the "Hoi An Hoard" goes up for bid at Turner Auctions + Appraisals

Turner Auctions + Appraisals will present an online sale on February 12 from the renowned 'Hoi An Hoard' - historic treasures of 15th- and 16th-century Vietnamese ceramics that were recovered from a trading ship that sank over 500 years ago in a typhoon in the Dragon Sea. Excavated from the deep with extreme difficulty under death-defying conditions in the late 1990s, the shipwreck's collection of porcelain artifacts is considered by many experts to be the most significant find in Vietnamese art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.