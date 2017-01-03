Spanish Firm To Develop Mega Park In ...

Spanish Firm To Develop Mega Park In Thua Thien-Hue, Vietnam

1 hr ago

PSH Group from Spain has received approval in principle from the People's Committee of Thua Thien-Hue province to develop the Hue Amusement and Beach Park at Vinh Thanh and Vinh An communes, Phu Vang district, Vietnam news agency reported. The 49.5ha project, worth 1.06 trillion VND will comprise 1,000 four star and five star hotel rooms, 93 villas and various other facilities, a committee source told baodautu.vn.

Chicago, IL

