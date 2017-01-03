Scissors pulled from man's stomach 18 years after surgery
A pair of scissors which was removed from a patient's abdomen after being left behind during a surgery 18 years ago, at a clinic in the northern Vietnamese city of Thai Nguyen. Photo: AFP A Vietnamese man has had scissors removed from his abdomen which were left behind during surgery 18 years ago, after reporting a stomachache that was nearly two decades in the making.
