Scissors pulled from man's stomach 18...

Scissors pulled from man's stomach 18 years after surgery

18 hrs ago

A pair of scissors which was removed from a patient's abdomen after being left behind during a surgery 18 years ago, at a clinic in the northern Vietnamese city of Thai Nguyen. Photo: AFP A Vietnamese man has had scissors removed from his abdomen which were left behind during surgery 18 years ago, after reporting a stomachache that was nearly two decades in the making.

