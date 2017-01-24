San Jose council unanimously approves banning communist Vietnamese flag
Some draped bright yellow South Vietnam flags over their shoulders while others joined hands and held back tears Tuesday as San Jose became the first Bay Area city to ban the communist Vietnamese flag on city flagpoles. Councilman Tam Nguyen, who fled communism when he was 19 and proposed the idea, got emotional when the unanimous vote was cast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan 14
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC