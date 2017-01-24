San Jose council unanimously approves...

San Jose council unanimously approves banning communist Vietnamese flag

17 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Some draped bright yellow South Vietnam flags over their shoulders while others joined hands and held back tears Tuesday as San Jose became the first Bay Area city to ban the communist Vietnamese flag on city flagpoles. Councilman Tam Nguyen, who fled communism when he was 19 and proposed the idea, got emotional when the unanimous vote was cast.

